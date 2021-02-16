Nagarjuna Wraps Up 'Brahmastra' Shoot; Heaps Praises On Alia, Ranbir And Director Ayan

Brahmastra has been one of the most highly awaited films in Bollywood in recent times. The production of the film has been going on for a long time and a number of speculations has been made about its release. Apart from the fact that it stars some of the biggest names in Hindi film industry, fans have also been excited for the inclusion of Nagarjuna Akkineni in the film, after it was announced a while back. The actor has recently tweeted about how he has wrapped up his shoot for the film and his experience working with the leads – have a look.

Nagarjuna wraps up his Brahmastra shoot

It had been earlier announced Nagarjuna would have a significant role in Brahmastra. The outbreak of coronavirus pandemic had slowed down the production of this venture; but now that the restrictions have been lifted, the production of the film has been going in full swing. Nagarjuna has announced in his recent tweet that he has finished his shoot for the film, along with heaping praises on his co-stars and the director. He began by making the announcement of his part of the shoot being finished, before putting in a word for Alia and Ranbir.

And it's a wrap for me on #Brahmāstra . Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and @Aliaa08. Can't wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created.#TheBigIndianMovie #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/CvKBAVphnt — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) February 16, 2021

He said that it was an “amazing experience” working with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, and also called them “stellar performers”. He then ended his message by saying that he could not wait for everyone to watch the “outstanding world” that filmmaker Ayan Mukherji has created. Along with the tweet, Nagarjuna also posted a couple of pictures with both Alia and Ranbir, along with Ayan Mukherji as well. While the first photo showed him enjoying a moment with his co-stars and director, the second photo showed him posing with them on the occasion of his final day on sets.

The Brahmastra cast has a list of popular actors playing various characters in the film. Apart from the leads Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Divyendu Sharma will also be seen in this film, along with other popular actors.

