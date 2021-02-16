Nagarjuna Akkineni Launches New Project With Praveen Sattaru Post Wrapping Up 'Brahmastra'

Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni recently took to his Twitter handle and updated fans with his filming schedule as he wrapped up his shoot for the upcoming film Brahmastra. Nagarjuna Akkineni is an Indian actor who is prominently known for his work in Telugu cinema. Appearing in more than a 100 films as a lead actor in Telugu cinema, Nagarjuna is all set to make a comeback to Bollywood with Brahmastra. Nagarjuna Akkineni's new movie with Praveen Sattaru also started filming today, where the actor was spotted.

Nagarjuna in his Twitter post shared a photo with his Brahmastra co-stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as he announced the end of his shoot. Nagarjuna shared the post praising the work put into the film by him and his co-stars in the film. He wrote, "And it's a wrap for me on #Brahmāstra. Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and @Aliaa08. Can't wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created. #TheBigIndianMovie #Brahmastra". Take a look at the post below.

Also read: Alia Bhatt Announces Nagarjuna's Wrap On 'Brahmastra', Thanks Him For The 'memories'

And it's a wrap for me on #Brahmāstra . Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and @Aliaa08. Can't wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created.#TheBigIndianMovie #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/CvKBAVphnt — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) February 16, 2021

Nagarjuna wraps Brahmastra; fans react

As Nagarjuna wrapped the shooting for Brahmastra, many of his fans took to Twitter to react to his news. The Brahmastra cast includes some notable names in the industry like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Mouni Roy. Many of Nagarjuna's fans left tweets sending the team best wishes. Some fans also wrote about how they are eagerly waiting for the release of the upcoming action-fantasy film. One of his fans even wrote back calling Nagarjuna a "King". Take a look at some of the reactions to Brahmastra's wrap below.

Also read: Nagarjuna Wraps Up 'Brahmastra' Shoot; Heaps Praises On Alia, Ranbir And Director Ayan

Thats gonna huge

Best wishes team 👏👏💚💙 — R̷i̷o̷ 𝓽𝔀𝓮𝓮𝓽𝓮𝓭 (@Ami_sagar) February 16, 2021

Waiting sir loading blockbuster 😍😍😍👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 — Gpl (@Gpl52293290) February 16, 2021

Waiting eagerly ☺️ — Sheena (@ImSheena07) February 16, 2021

Can't wait sir .... — Debaprasad Samal (@DebaprasadSama6) February 16, 2021

King Nagarjuna 🔥 — Krishna (@Krishna44738188) February 16, 2021

Nagarjuna Akkineni's new movie

Nagarjuna Akkineni is back in action as he launched his highly anticipated and awaited Telugu film with Praveen Sattaru. The film was officially launched today, Feb 16. A Twitter post shared by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP shows photos from the launch today, and Nagarjuna can be seen looking as handsome as ever in an all-black look. The movie goes on floors today after much speculation by fans and media. The film will be produced by Dil Raju under his home banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. Take a look at the post shared by the production house below.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt To Reunite To Film The Final Stint Of Ayan's 'Brahmastra'

Also read: Rajiv Kapoor's Prayer Meet: Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor Attend

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.