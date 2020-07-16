Tracing Katrina Kaif's Mango Drink Ads That Left A Mark On Her Fans; Watch

Katrina Kaif, who ringed in her birthday today, shares a years-long bond with Slice India and has featured in many of their ads so far. On this special day, the brand wished a Happy Birthday to actor with a special video. Since the actor has been associated with the brand for several years now, this year Slice put together a mashup chronicling her journey with the brand on its social media platforms. Calling Katrina ‘sabse khaas’, the brand compiled the snippets of her expressions that are ‘mangolicious’ along with the advertisements featuring the actor that was a super hit. The 54-second clip can be a nostalgic treat for all Katrina fans as it not only rewinds her journey but successfully captures the decade-old relationship between the actor and the brand.

Starting off with a text saying "our mangolicious journey over the years" with yellow colour on a grey background, the video accompanied by a piece of fun music. From ads as old as 2008, Slice India made a compilation of Katrina's skills that have garnered to the popularity of the 'thickest drink in India'. Through these advertisements, the actor has acquired several roles but one thing remains common, her love for the mango drink. According to the brand, Katrina Kaif's association with the brand has "made the world crave for Slice like no one else" and also mad "the world wait for that drop to fall". Watch the video:

Read - Vicky Kaushal's Birthday Wish For Rumoured Girlfriend Katrina Kaif Is Too Cute To Miss

Bollywood wishes Katrina kaif

Katrina Kaif turns 37 years old today on Thursday, July 16, 2020. On the special occasion, several celebrities of Bollywood took to their social media handles to wish the Ek Tha Tiger actor. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt also took to the story section of their official social media handles to wish Katrina a Happy Birthday.

Read - Inside Pics Of Katrina Kaif’s Lavish Mumbai Home; From Colourful Walls To Rustic Furniture

Read - Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan & Others Wish 'Boss Woman' Katrina Kaif On B'day

Read - Alia Bhatt Wishes Katrina Kaif 'a Lifetime Of All Things Lovely' On Her Birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.