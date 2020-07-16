Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan & Others Wish 'Boss Woman' Katrina Kaif On B'day

Katrina Kaif turns 37 years old today on Thursday, July 16, 2020. On the special occasion, several celebrities of Bollywood took to their social media handles to wish the Ek Tha Tiger actor. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Bollywood wishes Katrina Kaif on birthday

On July 16, 2020, Katrina Kaif turns 37 years old. On this occasion, actors like Anushka Sharma took to her official social media handle and posted a photo in her story section that featured Sharma and Kaif together. In the photo, fans can see that both the stars are wearing clothes with floral design. Sharma wrote, “Happy Birthday Katrina! Here is to a beautiful, wise and strong one. @katrinakaif”. The actors have shared the big screen in the 2018 flick Zero and 2012 film Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Here is the post by Sharma:

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also took to the story section of her official social media handle and wrote, “Happy Happy birthday, Katrina! I hope you have a great day and an even better year. Lots of love and all the best wishes to you!” The Zoya Factor actor also posted a photo that featured the two actors. Here is the post by the actor:

Alia Bhatt, who is a close friend of Kaif, also posted a story on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Happy Birthday you gorgeous gorgeous soul!! May your day be full of sunshine… oh and pancakes. I wish you a lifetime of all things lovely!!! Love You loads Katy..” The two stars have shared the big screen in the 2018 flick, Zero. She posted a photo of the birthday girl where she is seen sitting on a beach. Here is the IG story by Student of the Year actor:

Actor Varun Dhawan also took to his official social media handle and posted a photo with the birthday girl Katrina Kaif. In the photo, Kaif is seen wearing a yellow coloured spaghetti top. The actor wished her a happy birthday and called her a 'Boss woman'. Here is the official social media post by the actor:

