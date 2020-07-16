Vicky Kaushal's Birthday Wish For Rumoured Girlfriend Katrina Kaif Is Too Cute To Miss

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif turned 37 today. On the occasion of her special day, a lot of fans and celebrities took to their social media to wish the Bharat actor. Among those who wished Katrina Kaif on her birthday was Uri actor Vicky Kaushal. The actor took to his Instagram story and wished Katrina Kaif on her birthday. Here is how the actor wished Katrina Kaif on her birthday.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal's Debut Movie 'Masaan' Won Many Awards And Accolades; See List

Vicky Kaushal wishes Katrina Kaif on her birthday

The Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram story and posted an adorable photo of Katrina Kaif. In the picture shared by Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif is smiling for the camera on her terrace. She often shares pictures and videos of her working out on her terrace. Vicky Kaushal captioned the smiling picture of Katrina Kaif with a, “Happy Birthday” gif and tagged Katrina Kaif in his story. See the special wish by Vicky Kaushal on Katrina Kaif’s birthday here.

Vicky Kaushal's Instagram story

As Katrina Kaif turned a year older today, it is not just Vicky Kaushal who wished the actor on social media. Several Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, her Singh Is Kinng co-star Neha Dhupia among others wished her from their social media handles. Sonam Kapoor wished the actor by sharing a picture with Katrina Kaif and a sweet message. Sonam Kapoor captioned the picture as Happy birthday, Katrina! I hope you have a great day and even better year. Lots of love and all the best wishes to you!". Varun Dhawan also wished her by sharing a picture with her on his Instagram story.

Also Read | Can Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao And Vidyut Jammwal Be Perfect As Amar Akbar Anthony?

Also Read | This Day That Year: Katrina Kaif Received Warm Birthday Wishes From Bollywood Celebrities

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Rumours of Vicky Kaushal being in a relationship with actor Katrina Kaif’s have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been linked together ever since they made an appearance at a Diwali party together. Reportedly, Vicky Kaushal was reportedly dating Harleen Sethi before.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif Quiz: Match 'Tiger Zinda Hai' Actor's Iconic Looks With Her Movies

On the work front

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Bharat with Salman Khan. She will be next seen in Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. The movie's release date has been postponed because of the current pandemic situation and lockdown in the country. On the other side, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in a biopic based on India's Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw. The actor had recently shared a picture on his Instagram sporting the look of Sam Manekshaw.

Promo Image Credits: Vicky Kaushal Instagram and Katrina Kaif Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.