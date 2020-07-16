Inside Pics Of Katrina Kaif’s Lavish Mumbai Home; From Colourful Walls To Rustic Furniture

Katrina Kaif has been quarantining inside her Mumbai home along with her sister, Isabelle Kaif. She has been regularly sharing updates about her antics around the house as she spends her time indoors. The actor has been treating fans to various sneak peeks into her lavish home. Here is what is inside Katrina Kaif’s home in Mumbai.

Inside Katrina Kaif’s Mumbai home

Katrina Kaif shared this picture a few weeks ago on her social media. Fans can get a view of the interesting wall art in the actor’s home. One can also see some interesting quotes written on the wall and some paintings.

The actor shared this picture of herself enjoying a game amid the lockdown. In the background, fans can see Katrina Kaif’s couch filled with colourful cushions. The yellow wall colour and the red lamp are giving the corner of the house a fun upgrade.

During the lockdown, Katrina Kaif shared several pictures and videos of herself on the terrace of her building. From the terrace, one can see an interesting view of the city. Even in this picture, one can spot the blue, cloudy skies and Katrina Kaif seems to enjoy the view.

Katrina Kaif’s Mumbai home has several rustic corners. This entertainment unit is one such example. Katrina Kaif’s huge television can be seen kept in a slanting position for a better binging session. She has also decorated the table with several photo frames and soft toys.

Katrina Kaif shared this video of herself cleaning her house at the start of the lockdown. In the video, one can see several interesting pieces of furniture around the house. One can also get a view of the wooden flooring and quirky furniture around the house. In the video, one can also see a ladder-like structure that Katrina Kaif has used to display the various awards she has won over the years.

In this video, one can see a view of Katrina Kaif's kitchen. There are white cabinets with silver handles. One can also view a small balcony at the back.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat in 2019. The film also starred Salman Khan and was a hit at the box-office. The actor will be next seen in the Rohit Shetty-directed Sooryavanshi. The Katrina Kaif starrer was expected to release in March 2020 but has to be pushed ahead due to the coronavirus outbreak.

