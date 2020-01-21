Happy Birthday Sushant Singh Rajput: A Look At The Actor's Journey In Television

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput started his acting career from the small screen and is now ruling Bollywood as one of the most popular actors. His journey from TV serials to movies is indeed an inspiration to many. He has managed to carve a niche for himself in the industry. The actor turns 34 today and here’s celebrating his birthday with some TV shows of the actor.

Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil

In the year 2009, Sushant Singh Rajput played the role of a supporting character in a serial titled Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He played the role of Preet Juneja who is the step-brother of Prem Juneja ( played by Harshad Chopra). The soap was aired on Star Plus from 2008 to 2010 and was a love story of Prem and Heer.

Pavitra Rishta

Sushant Singh Rajput became a household name with Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap Pavitra Rishta. He played the role of a middle-class man named Maanav. The hit TV soap also featured his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande in the role of Archana, Maanav’s wife. The serial was on air from 2009 to 2014 and also produced more than 1000 episodes.

Zara Nachke Dikha 2

In the year 2010, Sushant Singh Rajput joined the dance reality show Zara Nachke Dikha 2. He had already proven his acting calibre by winning awards for his performance in 'Pavitra Rishta' and then he wanted to establish himself as a dancer. In the dance reality show, he was a part of the Mast Kalandar Boys Team.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4

In December 2010, the Kedarnath actor Sushant Singh Rajput participated in another dance-based reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4, where he was paired with choreographer Shampa Sonthalia. The show was judged by Madhuri Dixit, Remo D’Souza and Malaika Arora. The duo Sushant and Shampa won the second place on the final episode of the show.

