Is Love In The Air For Sushant Singh Rajput & Rhea Chakraborty? This Pic Suggests So

Throwing caution to the wind, rumoured couple, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty left fans and netizens excited after a post that was believed to be a declaration of love. In a sweet surprise, tagging Rhea as 'Meri Jalebi', Sushant posted an adorable picture.

Interestingly, her latest film was titled as Jalebi, which left social media users smiling upon realising the reference. Striking a pose in front of the camera, Rhea Chakraborty can be seen donning an oversized trench coat, which she accessorized with a black belt and some classic boots to go with the look.

Sushant's sweet name for Rhea Chakraborty

Joining several B-towners, Sushant and Rhea are one of the most recent couples in question. Speculations over their alleged affair started when they were papped together on occasions, whether be it on a dinner date or a casual outing with friends, the duo seemed inseparable. And if this wasn't enough, leaving rumour mills abuzz, the two took a trip to Ladakh together.

Over the days, they continued to post pictures from the same destination, however, on the last day, a goofy picture of the lovely couple emerged confirming that something is definitely brewing between the two.

Days after their getaway, news of them moving together emerged as the actors were spotted at a locality in Bandra and were reported to be house hunting. In the pictures taken by the celebrity photographer, the actors were seen looking out for houses, and travelling with each other.

While Sushant Singh Rajput seems to be doing well in his personal life, for those unaware, the actor ended 2019 with a bang as well given his latest release with Shraddha Kapoor titled Chhichore was loved by audiences and critics. Taking the Box Office by storm, the multi-cast starrer minted over Rs 100 crores at the ticketing counters.

