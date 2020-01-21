Sushant Singh Rajput Birthday: Films Of The Actor Where He Proved His Acting Mettle

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has gained prominence from his performances in several films. From television to Bollywood, Sushant Singh Rajput has risen to be one of the most promising actors in the industry. Sushant was born on January 21, 1986. On the occasion of his birthday, read to know a few of his best films.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s best movies

Kai Po Che!

Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut in 2013 released Kai Po Che! based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel, The 3 Mistakes of My Life. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film also stars Amit Sadh and Rajkummar Rao. Three friends growing up in India at the turn of the millennium set out to open a training academy to produce the country's next cricket stars.

PK

One of the highest-grossing films of Bollywoood is PK, starring Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, Boman Irani, Saurabh Shukla and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. An alien on Earth loses the only device he can use to communicate with his spaceship. His innocent nature and child-like questions force the country to evaluate the impact of religion on its people. Sarfaraz Yousuf played by Sushant is remembered by many.

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!

Sushant Singh Rajput played the titular role in Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! While investigating the disappearance of a chemist, a detective uncovers a larger conspiracy to unsettle Calcutta. The film gained positive response from the critics but performed average at the box office. A sequel to the film was said to be made, however, no confirmation has been given till now.

M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story

The untold story of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's journey from ticket collector to trophy collector - the world-cup-winning captain of the Indian Cricket Team. Sushant Singh Rajput portrayed the role of M.S. Dhoni and earned immense appreciation for his performance. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story became the first solo film of Sushant to earn more than ₹ 200 crores at the Indian box office, as per reports.

Chhichhore

Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen on the big screen in Chhichhore, along with Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Naveen Polishetty, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey and Saharsh Kumar Shukla. It follows a group of friends from university as they progress into middle-age life and go their own separate ways. The film received positive responses to the topic it conveyed and became a super hit at the box office.

