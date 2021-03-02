Harbhajan Singh's 'Friendship' Teaser Review: Fans Praise His Stellar Performance

Harbhajan Singh is all geared up for his upcoming Tamil movie Friendship that will mark his debut in the industry. The actor/cricketer recently posted the Friendship teaser online with all his fans who shared their reviews on how they liked the teaser along with how they loved Harbhajan Singh’s performance. Read further ahead to have a look at Friendship teaser review.

Harbhajan Singh’s debut movie Friendship is all set to hit the screens soon and he recently launched its teaser online. Though he appeared in a few movies namely Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Second Hand Jawani, this movie will mark his debut as a lead actor. The Friendship teaser begins with a group of girls racing against each other and later it depicts Harbhajan Singh in a badass role having the most intense look on his face. The teaser gave the perfect glimpse of Harbhajan Singh’s role in the film that has the power to attract the audiences to watch the movie. Friendship teaser has managed to take the fans on Harbhajan Singh’s character’s journey from being a badass to becoming a cricketer in the end. The makers have managed to escalate the expectation level of the audiences with this power-packed film. Even the fans were thrilled to watch Harbhajan Singh in the Friendship teaser and shared their opinions about his performance and his film.

The cast members of Harbhajan Singh’s movie consists of actors namely Arjun, Losliya, M. S. Bhaskar, Sathish, Venkat Subha, Vettukkili Bala and J. Satish Kumar. This romantic sports comedy has been written and directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Suriya and the movie is expected to be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu and Kannada languages.

Many of the fans reacted to the teaser of the film the moment it was released and added how they were eagerly waiting for Harbhajan Singh’s movie. Many others stated in comments how they loved the teaser and praised other cast members namely Arjun and Losliya for their amazing performance. Many of the fans congratulated the team and added how the combination of such amazing actors in one cast was pretty thrilling. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to the teaser.

