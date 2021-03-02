Geeta Basra Praises Husband Harbhajan Singh's Different Side In 'Friendship' Film Teaser

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh has released the teaser trailer of his upcoming debut film as a lead actor in Friendship. On Monday, his wife Geeta Basra shared the teaser of his film as she is anticipating the arrival of her husband on the big screen as an action star. Friendship is a trilingual sports drama movie directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Surya. Their film credits include Tamil flicks like Chennaiyil Oru Naal 2 and Agni Devi. Geeta Basra expressed her excitement over the teaser saying she is looking forward to seeing Harbhajan's new side in the film. Take a look at the teaser she shared here.

Lo ji..everyone wants 2b a hero nowadays..😜😂 never thought I’d see this side 2u @harbhajan_singh..looking forward 2seeing the movie..😍👏🤗#FriendShipMovieTeaser is Here.Enjoy it,Guys!

Tamil -

Telugu-

Hindi-

Harbhajan Singh's lead acting debut in Friendship

Ace Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh will be making his acting debut in the upcoming trilingual sports drama Friendship. This isn't Harbbhajan's first-ever acting stint though, with his previous appearances as supporting characters for films like Karthik Yogi's Dikkiloona. He is also credit for his guest appearances in films like Mujhse Shaadi Karoge (2004) and the romantic comedy Second Hand Husband (2015). Along with him, Sri Lankan actor Losliya will also be making her acting debut in Friendship.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Harbhajan Singh was reportedly chosen to play the role after his popularity with fans in Tamil Nadu surged ever since he played for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Following his stint in IPL, he was offered to play the role of an angry young 'college student' from Punjab in Friendship. Prominent Tamil actors Arjun Sarja and Sathish joined the film to play the role of an antagonist and Harbhajan's close friend, respectively. Sri Lankan news anchor Losliya Maresan who had appeared in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 was cast as the female lead opposite Harbhajan Singh. The film was initially scheduled to release around August 2020 but was postponed by the filmmakers for an unspecified release date in early 2021.

More about Friendship movie teaser

Friendship movie teaser begins with Harbhajan Singh being introduced as a young college student, who has anger issues. He decides to channel his anger through cricket which is not well appreciated by his teammates. The viewers see Harbhajan Singh landing punches and facing the consequences by ending up in jail. He is seen romancing with Losliya in a peppy dance number as the cricketer shows his flair as an action hero with power-packed action sequences, dance steps and his ability to drop heavy dialogues. Fellow Chennai Super King's cricketer Suresh Raina also praise Harbhajan's new avatar in Friendship.

This is epic Bhajju pa @harbhajan_singh. Can’t wait to watch the entire movie. Wishing you lots of success with this new endeavour.#FriendShipMovieTeaser 👇



Tamil -

Telugu-

Hindi-

