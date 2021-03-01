Nora Fatehi Shares Teaser Video Of 'Chhor Denge' Vlog Part 2, Check Out

Nora Fatehi recently starred in the music video Chhor Denge, sung by Parampara Tandon. The actor-dancer has vlogged the whole filming of the song and shared it on her YouTube Channel. She took to her Instagram feed on Monday, March 1, 2021, to share a short teaser of the second part of the vlog, scroll down and take a look at it here.

Nora Fatehi shares teaser from part 2 of 'Chhor Denge' Vlog

The single Chhor Denge released on YouTube on February 4, 2021, it was a love ballad sung by Parampara Tandon and featured Nora Fatehi along with Ehan Bhat. The dancer-actor has vlogged all the fun and behind the scene moments from the sets of the music video, with the crew, makeup team, and hairdressers; which she is sharing on her YouTube channel. The actor shared a short teaser from the vlog on her Instagram account and announced that the second part of it is now live on YouTube.

She wrote in the caption, “Part 2 official vlog of Chhor Denge out NOW on my YouTube channel! Link in bio”. The video gives glimpses of some hilarious moments from the filming of the music video. It has been liked 140k times since it was shared by the actor and has received the love in the comments under it. Take a look at some of the comments here.

More about 'Chhor Denge'

Chhor Denge's music was composed by the duo Sachet and Parampara Tandon. The lyrics for the song were written by Yogesh Dubey and Arvindr Khaira directed the music video. The song had its choreography done by Rajit, Anurag Solanki. It was released under Bhushan Kumar’s music label T-Series.

Nora Fatehi on work front

Fatehi was last seen in the movie Street Dancer 3D, playing the role of Mia in 2020. In 2021, she is all set to appear in the movies Bhuj: The Pride of India and Satyameva Jayate. The dancer also featured in the music videos of the songs Naach Meri Rani and Body Dance cover.

