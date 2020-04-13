Hardik Pandya's Fiancee Natasa Stankovic Calls Him 'Jigar Ka Tukda'; Watch Video

Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya has turned to social media to kill boredom just like everyone else. The cricketer is known to be very active on social media and he likes to keep his fans updated with his day to day activities. Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, Hardik Pandya is practising social distancing with his fiancee Natasa Stankovic. The couple keeps posting their adorable pictures on social media. This time as well, Hardik Pandya's latest video on Instagram has captured everyone's attention.

On April 12, Hardik Pandya took to his Instagram account to share a video of himself with his fiancee Natasa Stankovic. Hardik Pandya posted the video on his Instagram story. In the video, Hardik Pandya is asking Natasa a question. He asked Natasa Stankovic "Baby, main kya hoon tera?" ( who am I to you?). To this question, Natasa Stankovic first laughed and then gave him an adorable reply. Natasa said "jigar ka tukda" (a piece of my heart).

Watch the video here

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are quarantining together. Recently, the couple even had a great workout session at his home gym with him brother Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri. Hardik Pandya took to his social media account to post a picture of their workout session. Hardik Pandya captioned the picture as "What a fun session with my babies💪🏾✌🏾"

On the other hand, even Natasa is very active on Instagram. The Serbian actor recently posted a picture of her husband to be and their pet dog on her Instagram account. Here is a look at the picture shared by Natasa Stankovic.

