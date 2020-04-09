Hardik Pandya Gets Special Homemade Pancakes From Fiancee Natasa Stankovic; Watch Video

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya may not be active on cricket field right now, but he is very much active on social media and posting videos and pictures of his daily activities with his family. Recently, Hardik Pandya's fiancee Natasa Stankovic posted a cosy picture with her fiance on Instagram with a "Stay Home" message. Both of them have been asking fans to stay safe from coronavirus. On Thursday, Hardik Pandya posted a video of his fiancee Natasa Stankovic on his Instagram account while she is busy making food in the kitchen.

Hardik Pandya fiancee Natasa Stankovic makes pancakes

Hardik Pandya's fiancee Natasa Stankovic can be seen making pancakes in a live boomerang video which was made and shared by Pandya himself on his Instagram handle. The 26-year-old had recently also posted a workout picture with his family on Twitter with India being under a 21-day lockdown due to coronavirus. During such times, cricketers are using social media to interact with the fans. Before that, Hardik Pandya's fiance Natasa Stankovic, his brother Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Sharma were seen dancing in an Instagram video, shared by Krunal Pandya's wife Pankhuri Sharma

Hardik Pandya's comeback on hold as IPL 2020's future remains in doubt

Hardik Pandya has not stepped onto the cricket field since September 2019 due to a back injury. The all-rounder was set to make a return to the side during India's three-match ODI series against South Africa recently. The series was ultimately called off for the safety of players due to the coronavirus outbreak. The IPL 2020, which was scheduled to start on March 29, was postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) till April 15 as a precautionary measure against coronavirus. The board is yet to make an official announcement regarding the cancellation or rescheduling of the IPL 2020.

