All-rounder Hardik Pandya Kills Time With 'Quaran-training' During The Lockdown

As the uncertainty over the Indian Premier League (IPL) continues along with the lockdown imposed across country, several cricketers have resorted to other activities to kill time. Team India's ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who recently recovered from his back injury eyeing a blistering tournament ahead, is also keeping up his fitness with some drills. Taking to Twitter, Pandya posted a video of his 'Quaran-training' and reminded fans to maintain personal fitness during the quarantine period.

Earlier on Monday, India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah also revealed his 'modified mobility drills' which have been keeping him busy amid the lockdown. The speedster had posted a video of himself mopping the floor of his house to keep it clean. Bumrah captioned the video, "My modified mobility drills are keeping the house clean and my mother very happy. (P.s - I had to do everything again without the slippers.)"

READ | Jasprit Bumrah Keeps Himself Busy With His 'modified Mobility Drills' Amid The Lockdown

Meanwhile, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had also posted a funny video of himself enacting a scene with his father, while, Rohit Sharma had revealed that he spends most of his time in quarantine chasing his daughter and playing with her.

IPL to be cancelled?

BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal on Monday informed that the board is not even thinking about the league right now as the lives of people are more important. The IPL was scheduled to start on March 29 but was deferred to April 15 due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in India and the travel restrictions imposed which restricts foreign players from arriving in India. However, the likelihood of the league starting at April 15 seems to be extremely bleak with the 21-day nationwide lockdown enforced which ends on April 14 itself.

READ | 'Not Even Thinking About IPL Right Now': BCCI Treasurer Amid Looming Uncertainty

Speaking to Republic World, BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal stated that the board will see the developments and accordingly take a decision on the IPL. He said, "We are not even thinking about IPL. Will go ahead with whatever the government decides. We will see the developments and accordingly will take a decision."

READ | IPL 2020 Cancellation Unlikely To Make MS Dhoni Retire From Cricket: Brad Hogg

READ | Ravichandran Ashwin Calls For Game Of Thrones Re-run During Nationwide Lockdown