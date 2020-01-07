Hardik Pandya Meets Natasa Stankovic's Family In Mumbai Post Their Engagement; See Pics

Congratulations and best wishes are in order for Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic as they announced the beginning of a new inning of their life on New Year. The duo took to Instagram and shared that they got engaged leaving fans in awe. Ever since they shared the pictures and video of their proposal on social media, Hardik and Natasa's engagement has been a hot topic of discussion among fans.

The newly-engaged couple, Harik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic were spotted recently at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai where the duo enjoyed a dinner date with Natasa’s family. Now that they're officially engaged, the couple seems to have decided to introduce their parents to each other too. Natasa opted for casual wear and donned a plain top with bell-bottom denim. Hardik Pandya was spotted wearing a silk shirt with denim trousers and white sneakers. Natasa’s family are all smiles in the picture and are looking very happy together.

ALSO READ| Hardik Pandya Posts About 'main Man', Natasa Stankovic On 'pure Love' After Engagement

ALSO READ| Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic & Deepika Padukone Ruled The Internet This Week

As per reports, their engagement was not only a surprise for their fans but even for Hardik Pandya’s father, who reportedly had no idea about it. In an interview with a news portal, the cricketer’s father said that Natasa is a very simple girl and that he has met her in Mumbai several times. Hardik’s father further added that they knew the duo is going for a vacation in Dubai. However, he had no clue that they would be getting engaged.

Have a look at their engagement video here:

ALSO READ| Hardik Pandya's Family Had No Idea Of His Engagement With Natasa Stankovic, Reveals Father

ALSO READ| Hardik Pandya's Previous Bollywood Link-ups Before Getting Engaged To Natasa Stankovic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.