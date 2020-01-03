Hardik Pandya's Previous Bollywood Link-ups Before Getting Engaged To Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya recently shared the news of him being engaged to his longtime girlfriend and actor Natasa Stankovic on social media. He shared a video, where Hardik can be seen getting down on one knee, proposing to lady love Natasa with an engagement ring. But before Hardik Pandya got engaged, he was also linked to some other Bollywood celebrities. Read more to know about the celebrities that were linked to Hardik Pandya.

Hardik Pandya's Bollywood linkups

Lisha Sharma

Lisha Sharma is a popular Kolkata based actor who was spotted on numerous occasions with the Mumbai Indians cricketer, Hardik Pandya. She also used to call Pandya her “boo’’ while sharing their pictures on social media. Reportedly, the two had a fling but they had never officially announced anything. In 2017, Lisha called Hardik her “boo” by tagging him on a Twitter post which was later deleted. Since then the two have denied any such type of claims that were being made by the fans.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra reportedly was connected with some rumours being linked to Hardik Pandya. In a post on Instagram, Parineeti shared a picture of a bicycle with a caption that read, “The perfect trip with the most amazing partner Love is in the air!!”. To this particular post, Pandya replied “@ParineetiChopra Can I guess?. I think this is a second Bollywood & Cricket link. Great click by the way.” Parineeti also confessed to a news publishing house that there is a hint hidden in Pandya’s comment.

Elli Avram

Elli Avram and Hardik Pandya were really close to each other while being spotted together at a number of important events like Krunal Pandya’s wedding and Ayesha Dhawan’s party. Seeing Elli, the Bollywood star at various events has certainly raised several eyebrows to have a link-up with the Mumbai Indian cricketer. A major news publishing house claimed that they were more than just friends at one time.

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela made her Bollywood debut in Singh Saab the Great and went to appear in several films like Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti and Hate Story 4. The actor was once spotted with talking to the Pandya brothers’ during a party. After the elder brother left, Hardik was indulged in a long conversation with Rautela that led to the rumours of both dating each other.

Esha Gupta

Reportedly after parting ways with Elli Avram, Hardik Pandya was rumoured to be linked up with Esha Gupta. Hardik met Esha at a party before the link-up rumours stirred between the two individuals. On Koffee With Karan, Hardik denied the rumours of dating anyone. But his partner, KL Rahul shared that Pandya has kept some of his relationships very quiet.

