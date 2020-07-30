Hardik Pandya & Natasa Welcome A Baby Boy; Wishes Pour In From Athiya, Sophie & Others

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya just revealed that his wife Natasa Stankovic has given birth to a baby boy. As soon as Hardik Pandya revealed this news on social media, hundreds of fans flooded the comments section with well-wishes and congratulations. This baby boy is cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic first child. Even several well-known celebs took to social media to congratulate the couple on the birth of their first child.

Celebs congratulate Hardik Pandya after he announces the birth of his baby boy

Also Read | MS Dhoni Will Begin IPL 2020 Only 1 Ahead Of Dinesh Karthik For Most Dismissals By Keepers

Taking to social media, Hardik Pandya shared a picture of his newborn son. In the caption for the image, the Indian all-rounder cricketer wrote that he and his wife, Natasa Stankovic, have been blessed with their baby boy. In the image, Hardik Pandya can be seen holding the hand of his newborn child. Hardik Pandya had announced that his wife, Natasa Stankovic, was pregnant back in May of this year. Since then, he and his wife updated fans on the status of their first child.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Final Could Be Shifted To November 10 For Broadcaster's 'Diwali Weekend' Request

Hundreds of fans took to social media to congratulate Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic for their newborn son. Even members of the Indian cricket team wished Hardik Pandya after the birth of his son. KL Rahul and Yuzvendra Chahal were just some of the cricketers who wished Hardik Pandya online.

Even multiple popular celebrities from the entertainment industry sent wishes to the couple after the birth of their son. Actors like Sonal Chauhan, Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty, and others took to the comments section to react to the newborn child. Here are just some of the celebs who reacted to the news:

Also Read | Hardik Pandya And Wife Natasa Stankovic Blessed With Baby Boy, Wishes Pour In Online

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got engaged back in January of this year. Hardik Pandya's baby already has a nickname given to him by his fans, as many are starting to call him "Pandya 2.0” or "mini Pandya". Moreover, many fans have also asked Hardik to share a new photo that shows the baby's face. Hardik Pandya has not yet announced the name of his newborn son.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic Combined Net Worth, Earnings And Journey To Parenthood

[Promo from Hardik Pandya Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.