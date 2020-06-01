Aly Goni, Abhay Deol, Other Celebs Wish Soon-to-be Parents Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya, on Sunday, announced the news of him expecting his first child with Natasa Stankovic. Hardik took to his Instagram to share the big news, along with their adorable pictures, which went massively viral. Hardik’s caption to the post read, "Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes."

As soon as Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's picture was shared online by the former, stars from Bollywood, the television industry and various walks of life dropped endearing comments on the post. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor Abhay Deol wrote, "OMG! congratulations." Whereas popular faces like Suniel Shetty, Yasmin Karachiwala, Guru Randhawa, amongst others also dropped their congratulatory messages on Hardik Pandya's post. Sania Mirza too wished the duo.

Stars from the television industry gushed to comment on the couple's post. Actors Karan Tacker, Krystle D'Souza, Karishma Tanna, Sukriti Khandpal, Aly Goni among others also dropped their comments on the post. Aly Goni said, "God bless you guys." Check out the post and comments here.

Also Read | John Abraham to Abhay Deol: B-town actors who are blessed with dimples, See list here

Also Read | Abhay Deol drops the teaser of 'What are the Odds?'; Watch here

Virat Kohli & others send wishes

Apart from Bollywood and television stars, Hardik Pandya's friends from the cricket fraternity also dropped endearing comments. India's head coach Ravi Shastri was one of the first to wish the couple. He wrote, "Congratulations Hardy and Natasa." Skipper Virat Kohli also sent his blessings for the duo and said, "Congratulations to you both H. Lots of love and blessings for the third member of your clan." Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammad Shami wrote, "Congratulations" and Ishan Kishan wrote, "Congrats meri jaan".

Also Read | Abhay Deol's 'What are the Odds' trailer promises fans a whimsical romantic adventure

The news of Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya's engagement to Serbian model and actor Natasa Stankovic took the internet by storm on January 1 this year. Hardik Pandya shared a picture from their vacation and wrote, "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. ðŸ‘«ðŸ’ 01.01.2020 â¤ï¸ #engaged." Ever since then, the duo has been shelling out major couple goals. Their social media updates speak volumes of their blooming love.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya Announces 'wife' Natasa Stankovic's Pregnancy, Shares Pic With Baby Bump

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.