Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic's Latest Baby Shower Picture Wins Fans Over On Instagram

Natasa Stankovic on Monday shared a picture from her baby shower in which she is posing for the camera alongside Hardik Pandya. It is yet to be confirmed if the baby shower did happen on Monday itself or prior to that as Natasa Stankovic’s dress looks familiar to some of the earlier pictures she has shared recently. Hardik Pandya recently gave a huge surprise to the fans after announcing the Natasa Stankovic pregnancy news on Instagram. Hardik Pandya shared a Natasa Stankovic pregnancy related image and wrote that he is all set to welcome his first child with his supposed 'wife'.

Natasa Stankovic latest image with Hardik Pandya

In her latest Instagram picture, Natasa Stankovic added red heart emojis. In the image, the room is decorated in shades of white and gold - the balloons, the lights and the overall decor. Both Natasa and Hardik are dressed in dark-coloured clothes and have their three pet dogs for company.

Hardik Pandya marriage with Natasa Stankovic

The Hardik Pandya marriage with Natasa Stankovic news has been much widely speculated about ever since the Baroda cricketer got engaged to the Serbian actress in January. Filmfare reported that the Hardik Pandya marriage with Natasa Stankovic event happened during the ongoing India lockdown itself. Recently, apart from sharing news about welcoming a baby in the family, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic had also posted a picture of them going through the wedding rituals in which they can be seen wearing garlands.

Fans react to Natasa Stankovic and her latest image

Hardik Pandya net worth

Coming to the Hardik Pandya net worth, the cricketer has lucrative BCCI and IPL contracts. The BCCI Grade B contract, fetches him â‚¹3 crore, while he earns whopping â‚¹11 crore in IPL salary while playing for Mumbai Indians, making him the highest-paid Mumbai Indians player behind Rohit Sharma. According to MensXP, the Hardik Pandya net worth figure stands at an approximate $1.5 million (â‚¹11.33 crore)

The Hardik Pandya net worth figure also includes his cars and house. The Hardik Pandya house in his hometown of Vadodara, Gujarat is a 6,000 square feet penthouse and his family currently reside there while he also has a temporary flat in Mumbai. According to The Youth, Pandya has an iconic car collection, which boasts the likes of Land Rover, Range Rover Vogue and a Mercedes AMG G63 SUV. The Mercedes is powered by a 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 petrol engine, which is priced at an astonishing â‚¹2.19 crore.

(IMAGE NATASA STANKOVIC / INSTAGRAM)