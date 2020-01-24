Hardik Pandya Chills With Fiance Natasa Stankovic After IND-NZ Selection Snub; See Pic

Netizens woke up in the new decade with the news of Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya's engagement to Serbian model and actor Nataša Stanković on January 1. The duo had been on their year-end vacation to Dubai and returned home as a betrothed couple much to the shock of netizens and his family. the couple has posted several loved-up pictures with each other ever since through their respective Instagram accounts.

Earlier on Friday, Hardik posted an adorable photo with his fiancee Nataša Stanković with a heart emoji for the caption. The very much in love couple can be seen posing for the camera looking super cozy in an embrace. Both Hardik and Nataša can be seen in a casual avatar in the photo shared by Pandya through his social media.

With special plans in his mind on New Year's Day earlier this month, the Indian all-rounder chartered a yacht in Dubai, brought a few of his friends together and, along with some music, got down on one knee to propose to his lady love Natasa. Pictures and videos of the same were shared by the duo creating ripples on the Internet. since their engagement, The duo has become somewhat of a sensation among netizens as their photos and updates often take the internet by a storm.

It all began when...

The speculation about their alleged love-affair began when Hardik Pandya and Natasa posted similar pictures from the former's swanky red car. Excited fans took to the comment section to ask if the duo were 'together'. Their post came days after the Serbian actress posted a heartwarming birthday wish for her 'best friend' Pandya.

