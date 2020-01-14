Nataša Stanković's Beachside Picture With Fiancé Hardik Pandya Is 'bold & Beautiful'

While the rest were nursing hangovers and bringing in the new year snugly tucked in bed, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya after several rounds of Instagram peek-a-boo announced his engagement to Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic on the first day of 2020. Creating some major headlines, Pandya seems to have left not just netizens but his own father stunned over the news. In an interview to a media publication, the 26-year-old cricketer's father claimed to have met Natasa on several occasions and being aware of them taking a vacation to Dubai together, but had no idea that they would return back in the bay engaged!

After coming back to Mumbai, the couple seems to be enjoying spending some quality time together. While the lovebirds were papped at a popular eatery in the city just a few days back, an adorable beachside picture shared by Natasa has taken the internet by storm. Taken during their vacation together, the duo can be seen having a swell time on their day out, striking a pose for the camera.

Natasa shares throwback picture

The Indian all-rounder chartered a yacht, brought a few of his friends together, and along with some music, got down on one knee to propose to his lady love Natasa. Pictures and videos of the same were shared by the duo creating ripples on the internet. While from the past few months, netizens have constantly speculated an alleged love-affair, little did they know that something was actually brewing between the two.

It all started when Hardik Pandya and Natasa posted similar pictures from the former's swanky red car. Excited fans took to the comment section to ask if the duo were 'together'. Their post came days after the Serbian actress posted a heartwarming birthday wish for her 'best friend' Pandya.

