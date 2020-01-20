Hardik Pandya's Fiance Natasa Stankovic Rules In These Stunning Black Attires

Nataša Stanković stole all the headlines earlier this year when she announced her engagement with Indian cricketer, Hardik Pandya. Everyone in the industry was buzzing about the new couple. Almost everyone wanted to know who was the Serbian beauty who took away the heart of one of Indian cricket team's most eligible bachelors.

ALSO READ | Natasa Stankovic And Hardik Pandya’s Latest Pics Sparks A Meme Fest

Nataša Stanković first caught the attention of the public eye when she featured in the superhit party song, DJ Waley Babu along with Badshah. Since then she has been a regular in many hit dance numbers for Bollywood films. Recently she was also one of the leading contestants in Star Plus’ dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9. She has also been a part of Bigg Boss 8 in 2014.

In addition to these, Nataša Stanković is a complete fashionista and her social media is the proof of the same. She keeps posting pictures of herself to keep her fans updated. Her outfits never cease to amaze the fashion police. Black is an eternal love for all fashion rulers and Nataša Stanković proves the same.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic's Romantic Selfie Creates Waves On The Internet

Nataša Stanković slays in these black outfits

1. Nataša Stanković donned this black, leather biker jacket for a photoshoot and it was an absolute killer!

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya Meets Natasa Stankovic's Family In Mumbai Post Their Engagement; See Pics

2. The Serbian beauty donned a simple black T-shirt and paired it with a check flowy skirt.

3. Nataša Stanković added donned this all-black attire for an event. However, the most fashionable item from the entire look is the cropped black blouse with a frontal tie-up.

4. Giving a refreshing breath of air in your casual wears with this look. Nataša Stanković donned a simple black tee and paired it with the classic blue jeans and white sneakers.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya Posts About 'main Man', Natasa Stankovic On 'pure Love' After Engagement

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.