Harman Baweja Says He Is Looking To Start 'second Innings In Acting' After Scoop

Bollywood actor Harman Baweja made a powerful comeback with the web series Scoop, directed by Hansal Mehta. He plays the role of a cop in the thrilling drama and many were suprised to see his transformation for the show and his realistic portrayal. Harman made his Bollywood debut opposit Priyanka Chopra in Love Story 2050 (2008).

After his debut film failed to impress the audience and critics, he featured in some other commercially unsuccessfuly projects like Victory, What's Your Raashee?, Dishkiyaoon. A promising actor faded into oblivion until Scoop.

Many also compared his looks with Hrithik Roshan and some even called him a "look-alike" of the Vikram Vedha actor. In a new video shared on social media, the actor addressed his critics in a light-hearted manner. He also shared he is looking to start his second innings in acting.

Harman Baweja gives befitting reply to his haters

(Harman Baweja in Scoop web series | Image: Netflix India/Twitter)

In the video, Harman Baweja could be seen sitting at his office desk, where he humorously pleaded, "Oh God! Please! Let me silence my Hrithiks, I mean critics." He playfully referred to his debut film, a futuristic sci-fi flick, saying, "I thought I knew what the future would be, but I was wrong. But I was not the only one."

To emphasise his point, the actor presented old film reviews that criticised his acting during his early days. Pointing to a headline that read, 'I am Baweja not be-waja’, he confidently asserted, "Even they were wrong." He also showcased another article with the headline, "The future doesn’t look Roshan for him," referencing the constant comparisons made between him and Hrithik Roshan.

In a witty tone, Harman Baweja coined the term ‘Critic Roshans’ for his haters. He expressed his desire to start his second innings in acting, specifically referring to his role in the web series Scoop on Netflix. The video, shared by Netflix India, was accompanied by the caption, "Har-man mein Harman rehta hai because he lives in our hearts rent-free."

About Scoop and Harman's role in it

(Scoop is streaming on OTT | Image: Netflix India/Twitter)

Scoop is a fictional depiction of the murder of Jyotirmoy Dey, an investigative journalist in Mumbai, and the subsequent trial of Jigna Vora, who was accused of having connections with organised crime, and allegedly inciting the murder. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the series stars Karishma Tanna, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja and Prosenjit Chatterjee in lead roles.