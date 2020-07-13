Harrison Ford Quiz: Can You Guess The Name Of The Movie Based On These Images?

Harrison Ford is one of the most successful actors in Hollywood. He has garnered several awards and accolades over the years. He is known for the iconic character of Han Solo in the Star Wars film franchise and the character of Indiana Jones in the Indiana Jones franchise. Here is a quiz based on Hollywood's favourite superstar, Harrison Ford on the occasion of his birthday. Can you guess the Harrison Ford movie based on an image?
Harrison Ford movie quiz based on an image
What is the name of the movie from which this still is taken?
- The Empire Strikes Back
- Back to the Future
- Ender's Game
- Fast and Furious
What is the name of the film from which this still is taken?
- Ender's Game
- The Annabelle Rises
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- Batman Year One
Guess the name of the Harrison Ford movie based on this image.
- The Expendables 1
- The Expendables 2
- The Expendables 3
- The Expendables 4
Can you guess the name of this Harrison Ford sci-fi film based on this image?
-
The Games People Play
-
Ender's Game
-
Game Night
-
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
In one of the following films, Ford and James Bond actor Daniel Craig were seen sharing the big screen. Guess the name of this film.
-
Ender's Game
-
Fast and Furious 7
-
Cowboys & Aliens
-
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Can you guess the name of this fantasy sci-fi adventure film that features Harrison Ford in the role of an archaeologist?
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
- Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
You have to choose wisely. Look at the image and guess the name of the film correctly.
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
- Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
This Harrison Ford film has also inspired an Indian Bollywood film that featured Nagarjuna. Guess the name of this film.
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- The Fugitive
In the following film starring Ford, Indian actor Amrish Puri played the role of the antagonist. Guess the name of the following film.
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
- Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Guess the name of the following film.
- Ender's Game
- The Fugitive
- Star Wars
- Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
ANSWERS:
- The Empire Strikes Back
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- The Expendables 3
- Ender's Game
- Cowboys & Aliens
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
- The Fugitive
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
- Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
