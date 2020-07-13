Harrison Ford Quiz: Can You Guess The Name Of The Movie Based On These Images?

Harrison Ford is one of the most successful actors in Hollywood. He has garnered several awards and accolades over the years. He is known for the iconic character of Han Solo in the Star Wars film franchise and the character of Indiana Jones in the Indiana Jones franchise. Here is a quiz based on Hollywood's favourite superstar, Harrison Ford on the occasion of his birthday. Can you guess the Harrison Ford movie based on an image?

Harrison Ford movie quiz based on an image

What is the name of the movie from which this still is taken?

The Empire Strikes Back

Back to the Future

Ender's Game

Fast and Furious

What is the name of the film from which this still is taken?

Ender's Game

The Annabelle Rises

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Batman Year One

Guess the name of the Harrison Ford movie based on this image.

The Expendables 1

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The Expendables 4

Can you guess the name of this Harrison Ford sci-fi film based on this image?

The Games People Play

Ender's Game

Game Night

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

In one of the following films, Ford and James Bond actor Daniel Craig were seen sharing the big screen. Guess the name of this film.

Ender's Game

Fast and Furious 7

Cowboys & Aliens

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Can you guess the name of this fantasy sci-fi adventure film that features Harrison Ford in the role of an archaeologist?

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

You have to choose wisely. Look at the image and guess the name of the film correctly.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

This Harrison Ford film has also inspired an Indian Bollywood film that featured Nagarjuna. Guess the name of this film.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The Fugitive

In the following film starring Ford, Indian actor Amrish Puri played the role of the antagonist. Guess the name of the following film.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Guess the name of the following film.

Ender's Game

The Fugitive

Star Wars

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

ANSWERS:

The Empire Strikes Back Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker The Expendables 3 Ender's Game Cowboys & Aliens Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade The Fugitive Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

