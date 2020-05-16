YouTube Vs TikTok, Lockdown & Twilight Memes That Have Been Trending On Social Media

Memes are one of the major trends that have been followed on social media. Memes are created on trending topics on social media and they are for entertainment purposes. The latest trend that has been followed a lot is TikTok Vs YouTube. The trend recently started when Indian YouTuber CarryMinati roasted TikToker Amir Siddiqui. The video had gained immense views on YouTube and was recently taken down from CarryMinati's channel.

There are many memes made on TikTok Vs YouTube. Apart from YouTube Vs TikTok, Twilight zone and Lockdown memes are also getting viral on social media. Take a look at some of the top memes of the week.

YouTube Vs TikTok Memes

The controversy started when popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav made a video where he roasted TikTokers and he also mentioned in the video that he has no hate against anyone and the video is just for fun. After seeing the video, many TikTokers reacted to it and one of them was Amir Siddiqui. He spoke on behalf of the TikTok community and supported them. He also mentioned in the video that he is not against anyone.

After the release of Amir's video, Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati reacted to it and roasted him. The video was titled YOUTUBE VS TIKTOK: THE END. This is not the first time that CarryMinati has roasted TikTokers. After CarryMinati’s roast, there were a lot of memes made on the topic.

after recent YouTube vs tiktok controversy i made this meme

Twitter is chief justice 😂 pic.twitter.com/yGRNkKN1Jq — Nisha (@nisha_o_) May 10, 2020

When YouTube Removes carryminati Roasting video( YouTube vs Tiktok)

Memers be like :- #carryminati pic.twitter.com/yVlI8ZSVJE — Kundan_Rwt (@Kundan_Rwt) May 15, 2020

When you make video on YouTube vs TikTok to support YouTube but after sometime YouTube Delete your video pic.twitter.com/cFYa0P3wti — Kisslay Jha🇮🇳 (@TrollerBabua) May 15, 2020

Me angry at YouTube for deleting the video and me realizing that I won't be able to see it again.#justiceforcarry pic.twitter.com/Afs4NPP5xm — Ishwin Kaur (@IshhwinKaur) May 15, 2020

Lockdown memes

Due to the extension of lockdown, people have been staying at home. There are also some people who have been creating memes during this time and entertaining the audience. These memes are related to the lockdown and are really hilarious. The hashtag lockdown and lockdown memes have also been trending on Twitter. These memes are mostly from movies and shows.

me calling up my friends 0.002 seconds after the lockdown restrictions are relaxed pic.twitter.com/UkgL6oFk8P — The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) May 14, 2020

Twilight Zone memes

The Twilight Zone is a TV show that is about a collection of mystical tales where people try to solve their problems using their own unique ideas. Recently, the trailer of The Twilight Zone Season 2 came out that created a buzz among the audience. The first season of Peele and Kinberg’s version of the anthology series launched on April 1, 2019. Season 1 released episodes on a weekly basis, while the second season will drop all the episodes on June 25, 2020.

A four panel meme scarier than any episode of the twilight zone https://t.co/cpSqg2dzeh — Slopperton (@SloppertonOwns) May 12, 2020

People liked my slot machine/twilight zone meme and asked for more so I made another pic.twitter.com/LxBqEz2KVo — Isabel Zyla 👻 (@zylaisabel) March 7, 2019

as if rod serling wasn't STAUNCHLY anti-racist lmfao. whoever made this, u dont deserve the twilight zone or to use it as a meme !!!! pic.twitter.com/O3HxDLeAKZ — 『 kieren 』 Cコ:彡 (@_octillery) November 19, 2016

