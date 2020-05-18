TikTok Rating Down: Why The App's Rating Dropped Drastically On Play Store?

Over the past few days, there has been a huge battle of memes of sorts on the internet between YouTube and TikTok supporters. It was after a video titled "YouTube vs TikTok: The End" that took social media by storm, resulting in all kinds of reactions, from funny to angry.

TikTok rating down

The video was shared on May 8 by YouTube sensation CarryMinati (Ajey Nagar) where he roasted Amir Siddiqui, a ‘social media influencer’ within the TikTok community. The video, which was essentially a roast of TikTok stars, had managed to cross over 70 million views on the platform and quickly became the most liked non-musical Indian YouTube video. However, it was soon pulled down for violating YouTube’s terms of service after it was widely reported by the community with a number of users calling out the queerphobic slurs used in the video. Certain people also called the video as dehumanising and degrading the value of a queer person's life.

Soon after the video was taken down, a Twitter storm erupted with users demanding justice for the YouTube star and banning TikTok in the country. According to his supporters, the video was intended as good, harmless humour. A number of hashtags also started trending on the social media service, including #CarryMinati and #JusticeForCarry. Actor Himansh Kohli came out in support of the YouTube star stating that the video was just a fun roast while encouraging him to keep the good content coming.

Nonetheless, the video had a significant impact on the TikTok rating on Play Store. The app’s rating has dropped down from 4.5 all the way to 3.2 in only a matter of days. In addition, a number of YouTube users are also visiting YouTube handles of certain popular TikTok stars to dislike their recent videos in an effort to turn them into the most disliked videos on the video-sharing platform. Many users even claimed to have uninstalled app in support of the YouTube content creator.

Some users are also encouraging their friends to give poor ratings to TikTok on the Google PlayStore while demanding that the Chinese app be banned in the country. CarryMinati currently has more than 17 million subscribers on YouTube and is also one of the most subscribed YouTubers in India.

Image credits: Unsplash | Kon Karampelas