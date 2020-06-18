Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor on trolls blaming stars,‘regressive society is all I can say'

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has sparked several debates on social media regarding including an array of topics like nepotism, mental illness, depression, blame game, and trolling the colleagues of the late actor. Blasting out at people and their thinking for spreading hatred on the Internet, recently actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor shared a post on social media and called this as a part of a “regressive society.” He also lashed out at people and wrote that reacting to everything is not the solution of the problem.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor expresses anger over mentality of people on social media

The actor penned his words on the Instagram story and wrote that people who are spreading hatred and dragging other people into the mess who have absolutely no connection with what is happening all around. In the post, he questioned the people and asked them whether is this their way of making the world a better place to live in? He further wrote that everyone is upset at the moment, but being hateful and reactionary is not the solution to the problem. Instead, he called it a “dumb” move.

The late actor's team recently launched a website SelfMusings in his honour. A website is a place where all Sushant Singh Rajput's thoughts, quotes, and dreams will be collected. It was their heartwarming gesture for his fans and family to keep the actor alive in their memories.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites took place at the Pawan Hans Crematorium at Vile Parle in Mumbai. Many celebrities and friends came in to pay their respects to the actor. Celebrities like Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon, Vivek Oberoi, Rajkummar Rao, and more came in to pay their last respects.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor died by suicide and was found by his housemaid. The police have not recovered any suicide note so far and have launched an investigation into the incident. An official statement released by Sushant Singh Rajput's team read, "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief".

