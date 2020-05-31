Harshvarrdhan Kapoor shares rare pic from Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's dating days

Amid coronavirus pandemic, several Bollywood stars are sharing throwback pictures to interact with fans and revive memories of the golden days. Recently, Anil Kapoor’s son Harshvarrdhan Kapoor took a trip down the memory lane and shared a picture from his archives and shared a rare picture. The throwback picture was from the old days when his sister Sonam Kapoor was dating her now-husband Anand Ahuja.

Harshvarrdhan Kapoor shares throwback picture

Harshvarrdhan shared a click of vibrant painting on his Instagram page. However, while the painting is breathtaking what grabs the attention is the lovable couple in the background. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are seen in the far corner, behind the curtains, having a chat. The couple is not easy to be identified unless one reads the caption and notices the two. While captioning the pictures, the Mirzya actor informed his fans and followers that this picture of the happening couple was clicked by him when his sister was dating Anand Ahuja.

Read: Sonam Kapoor To Deepika Padukone; Bollywood Weddings That Took The Internet By A Storm

Read: Sonam Kapoor's Husband Anand Ahuja Gives Fans An Insight Into His Pilates Session; See Pic

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja who are quarantined in Delhi currently never shies away from indulging in PDA and expressing their love for each other. The duo shares goofy selfies and also gives us a glimpse of their life where they are seen whipping a storm in the kitchen and posting some childhood pictures of each other. The couple even celebrated their second wedding anniversary amidst lockdown, where his friends sent him many cakes and some gifts to be cherished forever. Earlier, the actress shared a video on her Instagram page where she flaunted the clean-shaved look of her husband. In the adorable click, Sonam Kapoor is chuckling, while Anand Ahuja gives a peck on her cheek, and fans cannot stop gushing over their cute banter.

What’s next for Sonam Kapoor

Talking about the professional front, Sonam was featured in two film sin 2019. Those were The Zoya Factor and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, and both the rom-com failed to attract footfalls at the box-office. Whereas, all her three films released in 2018 were commercial hits such as Sanju, Veere Di Wedding, and Padman.

Read: Katrina Kaif Or Sonam Kapoor, Whose Chemistry With Salman Khan Impressed Fans?

Read: Sonam Kapoor's 'Neerja', Other Films That Gives The Right Message About Women Empowerment

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.