Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Reveals He Is 'not Obsessed With Fame'; Shares His Idea Of Happiness

In a recent interview with a leading news daily, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor spoke about his idea of happiness and revealed that he is not obsessed with fame. Speaking about the same, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor mentioned that he understands that he is a bit different and also remarked that he doesn’t compare himself with his family members. Adding to the same, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor remarked that he loves what he does, as he is a cinephile.

Furthermore, the actor added that he has been always clear with the type of cinema he wishes to deliver and has stuck to the same path, as it has served him well. Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor also remarked that he does not like to get lost in the game of constant validation.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor Joins Son Harshvarrdhan Kapoor In Abhinav Bindra's Biopic

Speaking about using the privilege that star-kids enjoy, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor remarked that art in any form is a personal thing and an artist is accountable for it until the very last. Adding to the same, Harsh Varrdhan remarked that he only cares about what he does in the movies. Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is the son of Bollywood superstar, Anil Kapoor and brother of actor Sonam Kapoor.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu On Comment Against Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor: Told Him It Wasn't A Personal Dig

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s debut

Harsh Varrdhan dipped his toes in Bollywood with the much-acclaimed biographical film, Mirzya, which follows the story of a horse groom, who reconnects with his childhood love, who is engaged to marry the local prince. It stars Harsh, Saiyami Kher and Art Malik in the leading roles. Mirzya hit the theatres in 2016.

Also Read | Harshvarrdhan Kapoor Shares Rare Pic From Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Dating Days

What's next?

Harsh Varrdhan was last seen in the much-acclaimed film, Bhavesh Joshi, which follows the story of an Indian superhero, who sets out to fulfill his slain friend's wish to clean and reform the country, by training himself to fight and wearing a mask. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Bhavesh Joshi also stars Nishikant Kamath and Pratap Phad in the prominent roles. As per box office reports, the film managed to preform moderately at the box office. Reportedly, the actor will be next seen in the Abhinav Bindra biopic, which is based on the life of an Indian businessman and retired professional shooter who is a former World and Olympic champion in the 10 metre Air Rifle event.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu On Comment Against Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor: Told Him It Wasn't A Personal Dig

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.