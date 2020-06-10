Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Updates On Abhinav Bindra Biopic, Calls It A 'game-changer'

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor recently spoke to a national daily about his lockdown experience and dropped some updates on his upcoming film on India's only individual Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra. The actor said he has been trying to maintain a healthy lifestyle at home and has been interacting with the writer and director of his upcoming film to understand their vision. Harsh Varrdhan is expected to start prepping for the biopic by the year-end and begin filing early next year.

The actor revealed that the script of the film hasn't been finalised yet but he has complete faith in the story that will be projected on the screen. Harsh Varrdhan said that the Abhinav Bindra biopic will be a game-changer for him as it has a universal appeal and is a promising story of a man who won a gold medal for India at the Olympics. He shared that the film will enable him to reach the conventional Hindi film audience.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor also spoke about his upcoming digital projects, including a period thriller written by Anurag Kashyap and a small part in his father Anil Kapoor's upcoming film AK vs AK. He said that not doing a lot of films since his debut in 2016 with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Mirzya has not bothered him. The actor claimed that he did not become an actor to become India's biggest star overnight and said that his path will be different from that of others actors.

About Abhinav Bindra's biopic

The movie will be directed by Heeraz Marfatia and is based on Bindra's autobiography titled A Shot at History: My Obsessive Journey to Olympic Gold and Beyond. Harsh Varrdhan will essay the role of air-rifle shooter Abhinav Bindra as the film will detail his journey to the Olympics. Anil Kapoor will play the role of Abhinav's father Apjit Bindra.

