Sophie Choudry Lashes Out At Trolls Targeting Industry, Says 'stop Being Hypocrites'

The sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has created a stir in the entertainment industry with people calling out names of prominent personalities and blaming them for not letting talent to flourish. Recently, Sophie Choudry took a jibe on all the trolls. The actress penned her feelings and wrote that people are trying to propagate hate and cyberbullying through their posts.

Sophie Choudry fumes at trolls targeting the entertainment industry

The actress penned her words on her Instagram story and wrote that she is shocked to see the amount of hatred and negativity that people are pouring on social media. She mentioned that people who are demanding justice are also the ones who are indulging in cyberbullying. Calling them “hypocrites,” Sophie wrote that instead of blaming people if they expect kindness from the industry then they should set an example themselves. She further blasted on people who are writing hateful comments against the actors and asked them to stop posting insensitive, mean, and personal comments which can actually destroy the career of the artist. She further told people that if they feel words can cause pain, then they should think twice before writing anything on social media regarding any person.

While the film fraternity is divided over their stance on nepotism and mental health following Sushant's death, his family grieves a severe loss. Sushant's family soon arrived in Mumbai to perform his last rites and his US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti also flew to Patna on June 16. Shweta took to Facebook to inform his fans that his asthi visarjan will be done in their hometown Patna.

In her post, she also thanked everyone who helped her reach home safely and urged everyone to pray for Sushant and send him off with all the fond memories. Before flying in, Shweta had mentioned in her earlier post that she was worried about the 7-day quarantine after her arrival while she needed to be with her family as soon as she can.



The late actor's team recently launched a website SelfMusings in his honour. A website is a place where all Sushant Singh Rajput's thoughts, quotes, and dreams will be collected. It was their heartwarming gesture for his fans and family to keep the actor alive through the website.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites took place at the Pawan Hans Crematorium at Vile Parle in Mumbai. Many celebrities and friends came in to pay their respects to the actor. Celebrities like Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon, Vivek Oberoi, Rajkummar Rao and more were seen at the location.

