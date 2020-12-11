Harshita Gaur Sheds It All In Latest Photoshoot With Cory Goldberg In Goa

Actor Harshita Shekhar Gaur recently took to social media to share a bunch of stunning pictures where she has put forth her raw and most-authentic avatar. The pictures have been clicked at a secluded beach in Goa, and Cory Goldberg executed the shoot. In these gorgeous photographs, Harshita is seen flaunting her no-makeup look while playing around in the waters. The actor also spoke about her experience of working with professional photographer Cory, whom she met at a café in Goa.

Harshita sheds it all

Harshita Gaur was last seen in the Amazon special series, Mirzapur. She recently shed it all for a unique photoshoot. She posted a bunch of pictures where she was seen playing around with water while giving out smouldering and intense expressions. In the first picture, she is spotted holding up a piece of red cloth while looking deeply into the camera lens. She has opted to go makeup-less for the pictures by only wearing a lining of kajal around her eyes. Her wet hair and parted lips also add to the effect.

In the second picture, Harshita Gaur is seen going all nude while looking to the soul of the camera. She is seen laying down on a water-covered surface while showcasing her authentic side. In the last picture, Harshita is seen dressed in a simple white shirt that sticks to the skin. She is also posing with her hands on her face, here. Have a look.

Harshita Shekhar Gaur also threw some light on how she met photographer Cory Goldberg and how they bonded in a café. She said that she was in Goa and thought it was the best time to execute a real and candid photoshoot at a secluded beach. She coincidently bumped into Cory at a cafe in south Goa where she was chilling with her friends. They saw each other’s work and immediately wanted to work together on some project.

Harshita Gaur said that no one has seen this side of hers and she loves challenging herself in such cases. She said that the shoot was fun and all aesthetics. She was simply playing around in the water, enjoying every moment of it and Cory’s sharp observation helped them get such aesthetic shots.

Image Courtesy: PR | With inputs from PR

