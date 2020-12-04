Harshita Gaur's New Song 'Yeh Dil' Out, Says She Is Elated By The Amazing Feedback

Actor Harshita Gaur and music composer-singer Rochak Kohli have recently shot for a new song titled Yeh Dil. The song was released on Rochak's YouTube Channel and is a romantic track shot in Manali. The entire look and feel of the music video compliments the vibe of the song. Harshita Gaur and Rochak Kohli make a lovely couple and paired with Kohli's vocals, the song is sure to mesmerize everyone. Read on about the new single, sung by Rochak Kohli and written by Manoj Muntashir.

Harshita Gaur and Rochak Kohli's new single titled Yeh Dil

The song, voiced by Rochak Kohli is streaming on Youtube and talking about it, Harshita Gaur said that she is really excited about the video and is elated to receive amazing feedback regarding her latest venture. Adding to it, she mentioned that they shot in Manali and had a three-day shoot scheduled there. Complimenting Rochak, she stated that the singer's voice fits perfectly with each frame and visual and that she is glad to be a part of the song.

The singer of Yeh Dil, Rochak talked about his new single and said that he is really happy with the release of his independent song since it's difficult to get new independent songs out in these times. He thanked his director Gautam, co-star Harshita Gaur, and lyricist Manoj Muntashir and said that the song has only been possible because of the effort of the team. He further mentioned that the crew and cast have become like a close-knit family, and with everybody's understanding of the fact that they had to shoot with limited resources, the song shoot could be completed successfully. He concluded by saying that he really hopes the audience likes his work as their love and response would encourage artists like him and Harshita to pursue more independent work.

Harshita Gaur's web series

Harshita Gaur is known for her role as Sanyukta Aggarwal in the youth-based show Sadda Haq. The show premiered in 2013 and aired its last episode on Channel V in the year 2016. More than films, Harshita Gaur is acclaimed for her work in web series. Her famous web shows include Black Coffee, Sacred Games 2, Happily Ever After, and Puncch Beat on ALT Balaji. Gaur has worked in two films, a Telugu movie titled Falaknuma Das and an OTT film, Kanpuriye on Hotstar.

Image Credits: PR

