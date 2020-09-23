Actor Harshita Gaur Is All Set For The Release Of 'Mirzapur' Season 2

Sadda Haq actor Harshita Gaur is all set for Mirzapur season 2, which will stream on Amazon Prime. She will reprise the role of a central character, Dimpy Pandit, in the action crime thriller series. Here is everything you need to know about Harshita Gaur’s role in Mirzapur season 2. Read on:

Harshita Gaur gears up for the release of Mirzapur Season 2

Harshita Gaur is gearing up to reprise the role of Dimpy Pandit in Mirzapur season 2. Speaking about her character, the Sadda Haq actor revealed that Dimpy was someone that any person could relate with easily. She called her a classic girl-next-door, who was sweet, pretty, and warm, among other things. Harshita Gaur revealed in an interaction that Dimpy hails from a Pandit family and attaches a lot of importance to family values. The actor further talked about how her character loves her brothers and acts as a bridge between them and her father. Harshita also added that compared to season 1, the new season would see her character have more depth, which is something that audiences would like.

Harshita Gaur also spoke about the action crime thriller series. She considered bagging Mirzapur Season 2 to be an 'interesting story'. The actor recalled how she refused the role initially. However, she explained that her meeting with the directors changed her perception, which took a 180-degree turn. Belonging to a television background, Harshita Gaur said that her idea of a lead role was almost set in stone. Moreover, she added that Mirzapur and Dimpy Pandit introduced her to a different format of narrative and had added a distinct dimension to her craft. Concluding her views about Mirzapur Season 2 and her roles in general, the actor said that all the characters that she had played to date had been significant and relevant to the storyline.

Mirzapur season 2 cast

The makers of Mirzapur Season 2 announced its release date in August. The action thriller series will mark its return with the sequel on Amazon Prime on October 23, 2020. It will feature stars like Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Harshita Gaur, Rasika Dugal, Anjum Sharma, Amit Sial, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha, Isha Talwar, Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Rajesh Tailang in pivotal roles.

