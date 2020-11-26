Harshita Gaur Will Be Seen In A Romantic Avatar In Her Upcoming Music Video

Harshita Gaur grew to fame with her lead role in MTV's Sadda Haq during 2013 and 2016. She has gotten more prominent roles in other series recently. Harshita worked in various TV commercials and web series like Puncch Beat and Falaknuma Das. Recently, she appeared in Amazon Prime Original, Mirzapur. After the current season's success, Harshita's career brought her an opportunity to feature in a Music Video. Read all details here.

READ MORE: Raveena Tandon 'walks In The Clouds' In Her New Insta Post, Watch Video Here

More details about Harshita Gaur's music video

Mirzapur fame Actor Harshita Shekhar Gaur gained a lot of attention for her role of Dimpy Pandit, sister of Guddu and Bablu Pandit in Mirzapur season 1 and 2. According to a media statement, she was seen in Manali shooting for a music video recently. The music video is titled Yeh Dil. The song is composed and sung by Rochak Kholi.

The actor will be seen in this video alongside the singer after her performance in Mirzapur Season 2. Rochak Kholi has given some rather popular hits such as Pani Da Rang and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Rochak also released Mausama and Yeh Saari Baat this year and Yeh Dil will be his third song to release in 2020. Yeh Dil is also a romantic number just like most of his other songs and is composed and sung by himself.

The music video for this song was shot in Manali, in the picturesque locations between mountains. The shoot went on for around 3 to 4 days and was shot keeping all the safety guidelines under attention. The actor also shared some pictures and videos on her Insta story a while ago when she was shooting for the music video. See a sneak peek from the shoot.

READ MORE: Kangana Ranaut Shares Sun-kissed Selfie From Manali, Says 'all Seasons Are Beautiful'

READ MORE: Himachal Pradesh: Kufri, Manali Receive Season's First Snowfall

READ MORE: 'Never Easy To Say Bye': Kangana Ranaut Leaves Manali For Last Schedule Of 'Thalaivi'

Talking about her experience of shooting in Manali, Harshita said, "The experience was just amazing, the shoot locations were extremely beautiful. I've always been a mountain person. Being from Delhi, I've visited so many places, but ever since I shifted to Mumbai, my mountain visits have reduced. So it was quite nostalgic to visit Manali. I also did some adventurous activities like paragliding from 14000 ft above." She also said, "It was a pure and magical experience to shoot for 'Yeh Dil'. Rochak's magical voice, the location, the look and feel, it was all very enchanting, there wasn’t any dancing involved but the storyline is superb."

READ MORE: Amit Sadh Returns From His Trip To Manali, Says 'there Are A Lot Of Emotions And Feelings'

IMAGE CREDITS: PR AGENCY & Harshita Gaur's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.