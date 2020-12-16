Harshvardhan Rane Celebrates His Birthday While Shooting For His Next, 'K7'

Sanam Teri Kasam actor Harshvardhan Rane has turned a year older today, on December 16, 2020. The actor recently took to his Instagram handle to share a post revealing that he is working on his birthday. The actor went on to share a picture with director Lloyd Baptista and also penned a sweet note revealing details about the same. As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice.

Taking to his Instagram handle, actor Harshvardhan Rane went on to share a post with director Lloyd Baptista. In the picture, the duo can be seen striking a simple pose and are all smiles for the camera. Harshvardhan can be seen donning a sweatshirt and chinos. Lloyd, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a white t-shirt and a denim jacket and cream pants. In the post, one can also see a harness being put on the actor as he is ready for the shoot.

Along with the post, the actor also penned a sweet note. He wrote, “Blessed to be working on my birthday with one of the purest genius of our country @lloydbaptistaa ♥ï¸”. Take a look at the post below.

As the actor shared the post online, fans went on to comment on all things happy. The post shared by Harshvardhan went on to receive likes and sweet comments from fans. Some of the users commented with many happy birthday wishes. While some went on to comment with positive messages for the actor for working on his special day.

One of the users wrote, “Happiest Birthday HandsomeðŸ˜ðŸŽˆ,â¤..Stay happy, healthy and blessedâ¤..You are truly my favourite and that will be alwaysðŸ˜˜...All the best for your new movie”. While the other one wrote, “Happy Birthday ðŸŽ‚ May Almighty bless u with good health, happiness & huge success”. Take a look at a few comments below.

About the film

The actor is all set to star in Lloyd Baptista’s film K7- The Story of Seven Immortals. The movie franchise is a modern-day take on the Hindu Chiranjeevi, who used to dwell on earth from Satyug to the present Kalyug, according to mythology. The movie is currently in its filming stage and details about the release date has not been revealed by the makers.

