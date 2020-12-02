Harshvardhan Rane Sends Heartfelt Birthday Wishes To 'the One Who Stood By' Him

Harshvardhan Rane in a recent post wished a dear friend on the occasion of her birthday. The actor was all smiling in the picture he uploaded and added a suitable caption to it as well. In the caption, the actor wrote that Minnakshi Das, the person celebrating her birthday, has been a pivotal person in his life.

Harshvardhan Rane sends heartfelt birthday wish

Taking to Instagram, Harshvardhan Rane posted a selfie of himself standing tall ahead of his friend Minnakshi Das. Both of them were all smiles in the photograph and Harshvardhan had a few revelations to make about his best friend. He began the caption of the picture by wishing her on her birthday and then proceeded to call her someone who acts as his parent.

The actor then thanked her for believing in him more than his biological parents ever did. He then praised her for being full of faith and compassion and thus added a cute flower emoji to end his caption. The amazing gesture by the actor was well-loved by all his followers on social media. They too wished his friend and praised his humble gesture towards her.

Minnakshi Das also replied to Harshvardhan Rane's Instagram post by reposting the image on her profile. She wrote that her life wouldn’t have been the same without him and thus she is delighted to have a wonderful best friend like him. She also thanked him for always being there for her and added a few emojis to end the caption. Fans were delighted to watch the amazing bond the two best friends share and complimented them in the comments section of the posts.

On the work front, Harshvardhan Rane has been receiving tremendous praise for his film Taish. The actor has been praised heavily by the critics and fans for his performance in the film. The actor will also be seen in the Vinil Mathew directed film Haseen Dilruba opposite Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey. Fans of the actor are delighted to watch him in this film. Finally, the actor will also be seen in a film by Kushan Nandy titled Kun Faya Kun. According to Bollywoodmdb, the actor will be starring opposite Sanjeeda Shaikh in the film.

