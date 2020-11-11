Harshvardhan Rane Enjoys Bicycle Ride From Andheri To Lonavala Post COVID-19 Recovery

Saman Teri Kasam actor Harshvardhan Rane, who made headlines with his phenomenal performance in Zee5's Taish, recently went cycling from Andheri to Lonavala post recovering from COVID-19. For the unversed, Harshvardhan couldn't promote the Zee5 Original with other cast members ahead of its release because he had contracted Coronavirus. However, earlier today, the 36-year-old shared a collage of selfies with his bicycle from the scenic locale of Lonavala to share the milestone with fans on Instagram and celebrate his victory over the deadly virus.

Harshvardhan says 'bring it on' as he recovers from COVID-19

Earlier today, i.e. November 11, 2020, Telugu and Hindi film actor Harshvardhan Rane's photos took the internet by surprise as he left for a cycling adventure from Mumbai to Lonavala. Back in October, the Paltan actor had announced testing positive for COVID-19. However, after a successful recovery, the actor celebrated his victory over Coronavirus with an adventurous bicycle ride from Andheri to the scenic hill station of Lonavala.

After sharing a short video clip showcasing his journey from Andheri to Lonavala, Harshvardhan has now shared a collage of two pictures wherein he rejoiced as he successfully managed to achieve his goal. In the pictures shared by him, the Anaamika actor posed for the camera with his bicycle in front of a scenic background of lush green mountains of the hill station located in Maharashtra. Sharing the post on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "Andheri to Lonavala, post covid, bring it on". He also jokingly added, "isse aagey jane ke liye gaadi mangwani padegi (Will have to call for a car now)".

Check out Harshvardhan Rane's Instagram post below:

While Harsharvadhan is basking in the success of the newly-released film+web-series Taish, the actor took to his Instagram handle to share yet another good news as he announced his upcoming project. Harshvardhan will next be seen sharing the screen space with Sanjeeda Shaikh in filmmaker Kushan Nandy's upcoming edge-of-the-seat thriller titled Kun Faya Kun. In the announcement video shared by him, the 36-year-old along with Sanjeeda explained the meaning of the film's title and discussed the genre of the film further.

Take a look:

