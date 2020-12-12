Harshvardhan Rane Talks About His COVID-19 Recovery And His Next Projects; Read More

Harshvardhan Rane, who was battling coronavirus ahead of Taish's release, has opened up about the time he was under intensive care for the same. As it is known to many, the Taish actor had to miss out on promotional activities in connection to the Zee5 original as he was on a respirator in a hospital. Quite recently, the actor touched upon what it was like to be battling COVID-19 and what has been keeping him occupied.

Rane on his diagnosis and recovery:

While talking about the time he had to be in the care unit due to his COVID-19 diagnosis, during an interview with the officials at the Indian Express, he spoke about how experiences, whether good or bad, tend to teach an individual something. Additionally, he touched upon how one must experience all shades of life. While on the subject, the Paltan actor also recalled his in-hospital dubbing sessions for the film. The actor had made his diagnosis official through his Twitter account. Shortly after the diagnosis, the Taish star was admitted into the hospital for a total of four days after other symptoms of the virus made their presence known. Initially, the doctors had dismissed his diagnosis and called it a viral fever. Taish, a bilingual presentation that is available on Zee5 as a film and a miniseries, would end up bringing a lot of positive critical acclaim for the Paltan actor.

Harshvardhan Rane's health update and future projects:

As far as Harshvardhan Rane's health update is concerned, the actor seems to be doing okay now and is already back at work. The actor, who was also seen in Sanam Teri Kasam, is currently working on Kushan Nandy's Kun Faya Kun. The feature film is termed as a "quickie" by director Nandy. The director has cast Sanjeeda Shaikh opposite Rane in his upcoming directorial.

Taish had released as a feature film and a six-part miniseries on Zee5. The film and miniseries, apart from Harshvardhan Rane, features the likes of Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Jim Sarbh, Zoa Morani, Neha Sharma and Saurabh Sachdeva, amongst others.

