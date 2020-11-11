Harshvardhan Rane, Sanjeeda Shaikh Team Up For Action Thriller 'Kun Faya Kun'

Filmmaker Kushan Nandy, who earlier made Babumoshai Bandookbaaz with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has announced the title of his next directorial film Kun Faya Kun. Nandy shared the exciting news with a short video featuring the film's lead cast Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh. The video also showcased that the shooting of the film is set to commence on November 12.

The announcement video not only teases the viewers about the meaning of the title but also hints at the film's genre is an intriguing and creative way. After their stellar performance in their latest release Taish, actors Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda are going to team up again for the upcoming project. Harshvardhan Rane shared a video on Instagram where the lead cast spoke about the film and revealed that the film would be an action thriller. While captioning the post, Harshvardhan wrote, “Announcement! Knock, knock who's there? Here's a sneak-peek of my next movie Kun Faya Kun, an edge-of-the-seat thriller, directed by @kushannandy. Shoot begins tomorrow.”

Harshvardhan also explains what the title means: "Be..and it is!", still leaving the viewers curious. And while the events that unfold in the video afterward gives movie buffs a closer look at the thrilling elements that will keep them on the edge, it suitably ends on a cliffhanger. Several fans of the two stars were quick enough to pour in their love for the announcement and expressed their curiosity to witness the drama on the screen. One of the users congratulated the two stars and wrote, “waiting for it.” Another user wrote, “Waiting for this one.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “excited.” Another user also expressed his excitement for the upcoming thriller drama and wrote, “hell scary.”

Talking about the idea of the film's announcement through a video, the director Kushan Nandy issued a statement and said, “Since the title of the film is like a mystery in itself pulling the audiences in, we thought it would be perfect to give them a sneak peek into what to expect from the film by telling them a bit, and holding up a bit. The announcement video also gives out the amazing onscreen camaraderie that Harshvardhan and Sanjeeda share, and we hope we have been able to pique the audience's interest with it."

