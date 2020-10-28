Sanjeeda Shaikh On Working In TV: 'Playing The Same Character Can Be Monotonous'

Actor Sanjeeda Shaikh recently spoke about working in the television industry. She called herself a proud TV star and gave credit to her work on the small screen for reaching out to people. However, Shaikh believed that television tends to get monotonous after some time. Expounding her point, she said that playing the same character in the same get-up for years becomes repetitive. Moreover, the actor added that an offer had to be enticing for her to return to the tube at that juncture.

Sanjeeda Shaikh on working in the TV industry

Being a part of the entertainment industry for over fourteen years, Sanjeeda Shaikh emerged out to become one of the most sought-after actors. However, in an interview with Mid-Day, Sanjeeda said that she had to cut down on her TV appearances and intended to explore uncharted waters. The actor believed that television tended to get monotonous after a while as the stars had to play the same characters for years, which would become repetitive.

Sanjeeda Shaikh's digital debut

Sanjeeda Shaikh is all set to mark her digital debut with Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish on Zee5 and Terrie Samundra’s flick Kaali Khuhi, which will stream on Netflix. The actor recalled how she did the look test after getting a call from the casting agency. Shaikh remembered believing that she would never get the projects. However, her guess turned out to be wrong.

Sanjeeda Shaikh, who had earlier appeared in Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Kayamath, and Ek Haseena Thi, will play the role of a mother in Kaali Khuhi. The actor expressed her excitement for sharing the screen space with star Shabana Azmi in the horror-thriller movie. She revealed that her mother was happy to know about being in the same frame as the ‘legend’. Adding to it, Sanjeeda Shaikh said how her mom had been Shabana Azmi’s fan since her film Ankur in 1974. She called working with the actor as 'going back to the acting school'. Speaking about their first meeting, Sanjeeda Shaikh recalled that Azmi gave her a warm hug, which had put her nervousness to rest.

