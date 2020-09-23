Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat To Feature Together In Upcoming Revenge Drama Taish?

Actors Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have been dating each other for quite a while now and are even living together amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The real-life couple will now reportedly star together in an upcoming movie. This movie, titled Taish, will be the first time Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat will feature on-screen together after they officially announced their relationship to fans.

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat to feature together in upcoming revenge drama movie Taish?

According to various portals including NDTV, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are set to co-star in a revenge drama film titled Taish. The movie is directed by Bejoy Nambiar, who is also working as one of the producers. Other producers for the movie include Nishant Pitti and Shivanshu Pandey. The makers of the movie recently released a full cast list for Taish.

According to the movie's cast list, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat will both co-star as the two main leads. Pulkit Samrat will play the role of Aditya Rai while Kriti Kharbanda will play the female lead Parineeti. Other than Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat, the movie will also feature Jim Sarbh, Harshvardhan Rane, Ankur Rathee, Zoa Morani, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Neha Sharma, Aditya Pancholi, and Amrita Puri.

As of now, the makers have not yet shared any details about the plot of the upcoming movie. A release date has also not yet been shared. Meanwhile, Pulkit Samrat is also set to feature in the Hindi version of the Tamil movie Kaadan. The Hindi version, titled Haathi Mere Saathi, will have certain different cast members. Pulkit Samrat will be replacing Robo Shankar in the Hindi version.

Kaadan / Haathi Mere Saathi was set to release in April of 2020, but the movie was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film stars Rana Daggubati as the main lead in both the Hindi and Tamil versions. Prabhu Solomon directed all three versions (Tamil, Telugu, Hindi) of the film and even wrote down the Tamil script for Kaadan. A new release date for the movie has not been announced.

[Promo source: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram]

