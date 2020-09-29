Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda starrer web show 'Taish' to premiere on October 29

Filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar's multi-starrer web show titled Taish, starring an ensemble star cast including Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh, and Harshvardhan Rane, is set to premiere on October 29. While sharing the exciting news with the fans, Pulkit Samrat shared a few stills from the series while giving a glimpse of the characters and their looks from the much-awaited web show.

Taish to premiere on October 29

In the first still, the Fukrey actor can be seen sitting with bloodsheds on his white shirt. The following stills show Jim Sarbh and Kriti Kharbanda sharing a moment. While captioning the post, the actor wrote, “Here’s presenting a glimpse of our passion project. Happy to be a part of this one with such talented people.” The post received numerous responses from the people and fans of the actor who were excited to watch him after a long break. One of the users wrote, “OMG excited for this one.” Another user commented, “That’s a fab look on you.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “You are looking rocking,” while another wrote, ‘So excited.”

Read: Pulkit Samrat's 'Fukrey' BTS Is All About 'Hunny Choocha Ka True Love'; Richa Reacts

Read: Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat To Feature Together In Upcoming Revenge Drama Taish?

Billed as a revenge drama, Taish is Nambiar's fifth directorial feature after Shaitan, David, Wazir, and Solo. The director in a statement said the series is a test of human emotions and perseverance to fight all odds.” "It is a revenge drama that surrounds two families and an incident that ignites a storm. With love and revenge as a strong motif, the story will take you through an emotionally wild ride. This has been a passion project from the word go and I really hope the audience will acknowledge our labour of hard work," said Nambiar.

Apart from the director, actress Kriti Kharbanda said in a press statement that Taish is one of the most passionate projects she has ever worked on. "Millennials will absolutely relate to the story. Everyone has been to a wedding that has its share of drama and madness. Relationships will be tested and trust will be broken," she pointed out. According to the movie's cast list, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat will both co-star as the two main leads. Pulkit Samrat will play the role of Aditya Rai while Kriti Kharbanda will play the female lead Parineeti.

Read: Pulkit Samrat’s Latest Post With Kriti Kharbanda Will Make You Want To Hit The Pool

Read: Kriti Kharbanda Shares Glimpse Of Her ‘Monday Blues’ With Beau Pulkit Samrat

(Image credit: Pulkit Samrat/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.