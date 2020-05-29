Sonam Kapoor's 'Neerja', Other Films That Gives The Right Message About Women Empowerment

Sonam Kapoor made her debut with 2007 released, Saawariya along with Ranbir Kapoor. Since then she has appeared in 19 movies and received appreciation for many of her performances. There are a few films of Sonam that depicts the message of women empowerment. Read to know about some of these movies here-

Sonam Kapoor’s films that promote women empowerment

Neerja

Sonam Kapoor played the titular role in Neerja released in 2016. It is a biographical thriller directed by Ram Madhvani. The plot is based on a real-life event: Libyan-backed Abu Nidal Organization's hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi, Pakistan, on 5 September 1986. The movie is shown from the point of view of Neerja Bhanot, the flight’s head purser. She obstructed the hijack attempt by warning the pilots which resulted in grounding the plane. Neeraj saved 359 of the 379 passengers and crew on board but lost her life in the act of bravery.

The movie also stars Shabana Azmi, Yogendra Tiku, Shekhar Ravjiani, and Jim Sarbh. It garnered positive responses from the audiences and was a super-hit at the box office. Neeraj won several accolades including two National Films Awards: Best Feature Film in Hindi and Special Mention for Sonam Kapoor.

Pad Man

Pad Man stars Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, and Radhika Apte in lead roles. Directed and written by R. Balki, it is a comedy-drama film. The movie is inspired by the life of social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu. Akshay portrays Arunachalam as Laxminkant Chauhan in the movie, Radhika as his wife and Sonam plays a social worker, Pari Walia. The latter’s character is a modern educated woman who sees the potential in Laxmi and helps him as he shoots to fame.

Upon realising the extent to which women are affected by their menses, a man sets out to create a sanitary pad machine and to provide inexpensive sanitary pads to the women of rural India. Pad Man became a major critical as well as moderate commercial success and was the 10th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2018. It won Best Film on Other Social Issues at the 66th National Film Awards.

Veere Di Wedding

Released in 2018, Veere Di Wedding is a buddy comedy film, helmed by Shashanka Ghosh. It has an ensemble cast of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in lead roles, as four friends who are connected from high school through adulthood. On their way to find true love, they discover that friendship this strong has its consequences. Sonam plays a divorce lawyer who is finding the right person as her partner.

Veere Di Wedding also features Neena Gupta. Sumeet Vyas, Vishwas Kini, Ishwak Singh and others. The movie received mix reviews from the audiences with praises for the chemistry and performances of the cast. It became a hit at the box office and a sequel is in works.

