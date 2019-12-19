Kiara Advani Has Issues Playing Second Lead To Kareena Kapoor Khan? The Actress Clarifies

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar as well as Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles. While many Bollywood actresses have hesitated to act as a second lead, Kiara Advani seems to not have any issues about it.

While talking to reputed news daily, Kiara Advani was asked about playing the second lead in the movie Good Newwz. Kiara said that she is a huge fan of Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan and that she never has any issue playing the second lead. She even said that as a young actor, she had a lot to learn from the two on the set of the movie. She said that Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s experience in films taught her a lot.

The Kabir Singh actor said that she was excited to work with Kareena Kapoor Khan. She added that she has been watching Kareena and Akshay’s films while growing up. She even said that she has seen Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Kambakkht Ishq, which was their last film together. In a video shared by Kiara Advani on her social media account, she is seen looking glamorous and having some goofy fun with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Good Newwz is a story of two couples whose lives get mixed up after their IVF samples get exchanged. In the comedy movie, the couple is shown sharing the same last name that triggers the goof up. The movie is directed and written by Raj Mehta and is produced by Karan Johar under the Dharma Productions banner. Good Newwz is slated to release on December 27, 2019.

