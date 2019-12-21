Kiara Advani Says She Feels Fortunate To Have Salman Khan As Her Mentor

The Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani is on a roll this year as she has movies in her kitty with Bollywood A-listers. The actor came into limelight after the Netflix Original Lust Stories and the blockbuster Kabir Singh in which she was paired against Shahid Kapoor as the female lead of the film. Just like 2019, it seems that 2020 will also be a big year for Kiara as she is a part of some big banner films playing meaty roles. But little does anyone know the Bhaijaan of Bollywood Salman Khan is a mentor of Advani and she recently opened up about her bond with Salman.

Kiara Advani feels fortunate to have Salman Khan as her mentor

Kiara recently had an interview with a leading daily during which she opened up about her bond with one of the most eminent actors of Bollywood, Salman Khan. Kiara expressed being fortunate enough to have Salman as her mentor by stating that she is very fortunate to have Salman Khan as her mentor because she feels lucky to reach out to him anytime she feels like as Salman is very approachable and she seeks advice from him in terms of many decisions. She further stated that Salman also called her parents after watching Kabir Singh and congratulated them personally, he told them that Kiara did very well in the film and that he is very proud. Advani also added that the compliment means a lot to her especially when it is coming from none other than the superstar Salman Khan.

Meanwhile, Kiara is busy promoting her upcoming film titled Good Newwz which along with her also stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh. The film is helmed by the debutant director Raj Mehta and is slated to release on December 27, 2019.

