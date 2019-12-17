Kiara Advani Comments On Her Relationship Status, Says, 'I’m Single Right Now'

Speculations about Kiara Advani's relationship status has been going on for a while now. The actress was linked with Sidharth Malhotra in the past which she later rubbished. Clarifying once and for all, Kiara in an interview said that she is very much single. She further revealed that she is still searching for the 'right man'.

"Look, I’m single right now. I just want to be with someone who can love me for who I am and vice versa. The relationship has to have a deep emotional connect for both of us. You can’t be in love with calculations attached to it. I’ve seen many people who have settled with their high-school sweethearts. They’re lucky because their relationships lasted, mine didn’t (smiles). I wish I had that high-school sweetheart, too. Honestly, I want to see myself settled with someone who I am head-over-heels in love with. The search is on," Kiara was quoted saying to a leading daily supplement.

On the professional front

Good Newwz featuring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Ali Advani is expected to release in theaters on December 27. Kiara Ali Advani will be portraying the role of a hyper-energetic Monika Batra. Her main symptom seems to be a by-product of her high energy levels and the treatment prescribed for her seems like a helpless plea to reduce her energy levels as it scares her husband. Monika Batra's husband will be played by Diljit Dosanjh's character Honey Batra in the film.

What's next for Kiara Advani?

Kiara Advani was last seen in Sandeep Vanga's Kabir Singh which went on to become one of the highest-grossing films at the box office this year. The actor has a lot of interesting films lined up post the release of Good Newwz. The actor will feature in Raghava Lawrence's Laxmmi Bomb, Abir Sengupta's Indoo Ki Jawani, Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Vishnuvardhan's Shershaah.

