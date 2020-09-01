'Has Mahesh Bhatt Been Called By CBI?', Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Raises Questions

Mahesh Bhatt has been at the receiving end of criticism from Kangana Ranaut and some more celebrities, apart from speculation and numerous theories related to his links to Rhea Chakraborty. The veteran filmmaker had also been questioned by the Mumbai Police, before the probe was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Now, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi asked if the CBI had summoned Bhatt in the case, asking why he was ‘adamant’ about Rhea leaving Sushant Singh Rajput.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on Mahesh Bhatt link to SSR-Rhea case

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi took to Twitter to ask if the director was summoned by CBI, claiming he was ‘adamant’ that Rhea leaves Sushant on June 8.

Has #MaheshBhatt been called in by #CBI for questioning? Why was he so adamant #Rhea leave #SSR when she did on 8th June? — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) August 31, 2020

For the uninitiated, Rhea had left Sushant’s house on June 8, a week before he passed away.

As one netizen asked if the Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa actress should also be summoned, as she had also ‘committed a crime’ by giving relationship advice, she wrote that she was ready for it. Suchitra added that the mysterious circumstances needed to be examined and could 'help Rhea' in the matter.

When another netizen spoke about Mahesh Bhatt having ‘experience’ with regards to his association with late actress Parveen Babi, Suchitra wrote that the issue was best left to the mental health experts.

Yes surely. Under mysterious circumstances everything must be examined. Why are u being so defensive ? Dont you think it can shed light on the matter and help #rhea? https://t.co/U0JHfLPWb7 — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) September 1, 2020

I will always remember #parveenbabi as a very fine artist. And for her fine performances in many memorable films. Her glamour & style were impeccable.

And let mental health professionals diagnose mental illnesses pls. No one else has the right to do that https://t.co/Lf0bMnzxix — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) September 1, 2020

While there were reports before that claimed Mahesh Bhatt had asked Rhea to ‘leave Sushant’, her chat with a contact named ‘Bhattsahab’ had leaked. In that, she had written ‘Aisha moves on’, while he responds ‘don’t look back.’

Aisha was the name of the character Rhea had enacted in the Bhatts production Jalebi.

Mahesh Bhatt had been summoned by the Mumbai Police for questioning. As per sources, in his statement, he clarified that he had not asked Rhea to leave Sushant.

Except for Mumbai Police, that was probing the ‘professional rivalry’ angle and summoning numerous filmmakers, no other agency in the case, Bihar Police, who was associated briefly or CBI, ED or NCB, who are currently involved in the investigation of the case, has questioned any of the Bollywood stars.

Meanwhile, amid the speculation linking Bhatt to Sushant's death, his directorial return Sadak 2 was heavily panned before and after release.

