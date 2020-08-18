Mahesh Bhatt Issues Statement: 'Have No Association With IMG Ventures Or Sunny Varma'

Mahesh Bhatt on Tuesday, August 18, released an official statement online dissociating his connection with IMG Ventures, Surya Varma and Mr and Miss Asia Glamours 2020 beauty pageant. Mahesh Bhatt said, "I am issuing this statement to make everyone aware that I have no association with IMG Ventures, Sunny Verma and Mr and Miss Glamour 2020 and my name and credibility should not be misused for promotion of the event to lure participation of others." (sic) Further in the statement, Mahesh Bhatt hailed efforts put forth by the National Commission for Women and People Against Rapes in India (PARI) founder Yogita Bhayana in providing the young girls' justice.

Mahesh Bhatt was allegedly summoned by the National Commission for Women, on Tuesday, August 18, to record his statement on the case registered against Surya Varma, promoter of IMF Ventures at their forum for engaging in illegal activities. The case was registered by Yogita Bhayana, founder of People Against Rapes in India (PARI) after she received a few messages on social media by aspiring models accusing the IMG Ventures promoter of sexual harassment. Yogita Bhayana, through a string of videos, talked about the illegal activities Surya Varma has been associated with.

अगर ये ऐसा ही चलता गया तो यकीन मानिए कल इसके शिकार हमारा कोई अपना हमारा कोई जानकार होने वाला है।इतनी भयनाक तस्वीर मैंने देखी है कि सोशल मीडिया पर बता नहीं सकती।ऐसे लोग कलंक है समाज में. pic.twitter.com/cM3OtpPAFk — Yogita Bhayana (@yogitabhayana) July 15, 2020

Mahesh Bhatt's statement:

I salute the National Commission for Women for taking up the noble cause of whistle blowing the vulnerability and exploitation of women by few miscreants who bring shame and disgrace to the entire industry. I appeared before the Hon'ble Commission today in context of the complaint filed by Ms Yogita Bhayana, Founder of People against rapes in India against Mr Sunny Varma, promoter of the company IMG Ventures. I was summoned to appear as my name and images were used by IMG Ventures for promotion of their event Mr and Miss Glamour 2020, scheduled to be held in November, 2020. I clarified to the Hon'ble Chairperson that while I was approached to attend this event as a Chief Guest, I had responded that in the current COVID 19 circumstances, I would not attend any event. I could give it a thought closer to November, depending on the circumstances at the relevant time. I have neither entered into any agreement nor received any monetary consideration for the event. Unfortunately, my name and images were picked up from social media and misused in relation to the event without my consent and authority. When I confronted them on this, they have apologised profusely and withdrawn all my images in association with the event. I am issuing this statement to make everyone aware that I have no association with IMG Ventures, Sunny Verma and Mr and Miss Glamour 2020 and my name and credibility should not be misused for promotion of the event to lure participation of others. I am 71 years of age and at this age, I believe in sharing knowledge and support social causes. As a father of three girls, I have the highest reagrd for the cause taken up by Ms Yogita and the National Commission of Women and express my full cooperation for the crusade.

Besides Mahesh Bhatt, National Commission for Women had summoned actors like Sonu Sood, Urvashi Rautela, Esha Gupta, and Prince Narula. The case is still under investigation, and the National Commission for Women is recording everyone's statements. A few weeks ago, Sonu Sood was allegedly summoned by the commission to record his statement in the case.

